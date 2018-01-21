Saddle Brook Police Fish Fleeing Lodi Ex-Con Out Of River

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. -- A wanted Lodi ex-con hopped a highway guard rail and jumped into the Saddle River but was quickly grabbed by police, authorities said.

Steven W. Gore, 34, lied to Saddle Brook police who stopped him Wednesday on eastbound Route 46, then jumped over a guardrail and down an embankment to the river, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

Gore, who was wanted on warrants out of Passaic, Paterson and Lodi, was taken into custody and turned over to Lodi police before being lodged in the Bergen County Jail.

He remained held there, charged with theft and simple assault out of Lodi, pending a detention hearing.

Gore has a criminal history stretching back to 2001 involving drugs, thefts and parole and probation violations, among other offenses.

