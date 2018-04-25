Saddle Brook Thief Tracked 120 Miles Suspected In Elmwood Park Stalking

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. – ( UPDATE) An accused iPhone thief tracked 120 miles by a Saddle Brook detective and arrested by State Police on Thursday appears to be the same man bounced from a Walgreens in Elmwood Park hours later for suspiciously following a woman as she carried her baby around the store.

Brian Daniel Luszowiak, 22, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL "looked as if he was on drugs," said the woman, who was filing a report with Elmwood Park police after seeing this story.

Sometime later that afternoon, Luszowiak reached over the counter of the North Midland Avenue Quick Chek and grabbed a customer's phone as she was paying at the register, Detective Capt. John A. Zotollo said.

Luszowiak then sped off in a vehicle with Florida license plates, he said.

The victim, Jennifer Rodas, said her husband used a "Find My iPhone" app on a friend's phone to track Luszowiak to several different locations in South Jersey.

Eventually, Luszowiak stayed put awhile at the Clara Barton Service Area on the New Jersey Turnpike in Salem County, Zotollo said.

Detective Mark Buchak contacted New Jersey State Police and gave them information on Luszowiak and his car.

Moments later, Luszowiak was in custody.

The iPhone also was recovered, the captain said.

Police Chief Robert Kugler praised Buchak for his work and thanked State Police for their assistance.

Meanwhile, police in Elmwood Park were awaiting a report from a woman who said that a man fitting Luszowiak's description followed her around Walgreens on Thursday.

"As I walked down the card isle to get a card, I noticed someone behind me. He grabbed a card," she said. "Then I went into the vitamin isle and noticed him there too. Everywhere I moved, so did he. Whatever I grabbed he grabbed, then put it down somewhere."

The frightened woman found a pharmacy worker who accompanied her as she completed her shopping.

"The kid continued to follow me even after the kind Walgreens worker stayed with me," she said in a Facebook post.

"He then thought this kid was taking it too far by following me everywhere," the woman added, so the employee asked him to leave -- as the woman shot photos with her cellphone.

"They kept me in there until they saw that the kid got into his car and left," she said.

