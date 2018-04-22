Saddle River Teen In Paramus Mall Parking Deck Leap Expected To Survive

PARAMUS, N.J. -- A 16-year-old Northern Highlands High School sophomore from Saddle River who jumped from the top level of a five-story parking deck Tuesday morning at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus was expected to survive, a source with direct knowledge of the incident said Wednesday.

Police found the boy on the roadway next to the garage following what Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said was an attempted suicide leap.

"He had no pulse," the chief said.

Officer Keith Bland, Sgt. Michael Pollaro and Lt. Christine Udis immediately began CPR and used their Automatic External Defibrillator to treat the boy, who, sources said, landed on his arms and face.

The officers were later assisted by paramedics and EMS as CPR continued for about 20 minutes, Ehrenberg said.

"The officers were able to regain a pulse and resuscitate the victim, who was critically injured from the fall," he said. "The victim was transported to Hackensack Medical Center where he is currently being treated and remains in critical condition.

"The victim’s family was located and were transported to the medical center," the chief said, adding that police found two witnesses.

Police were looking for the boy after he didn't turn up for school. A Be on the Lookout was issued for his vehicle.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Paramus Police Department at (201) 262-3400 .

