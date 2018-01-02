Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Second Drug Bust In A Month, This One In Wayne, For Oak Ridge Man

Jerry DeMarco
Steven Dahmer
Steven Dahmer Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

WANYE, N.J. -- A little over a month after he was busted for drugs in Bergen County, a driver was caught with 98 bags of heroin in Wayne, police said.

Detective Paul Kindler and Detective Sgt. Joseph Rooney were conducting safety and security checks of commercial properties along the business corridor at the north end of Route 23 when they approached a car at the QuickChek gas station around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

"The driver and passenger then moved the vehicle to a secluded area in the rear lot of the complex," arousing the detectives' curiosity, Capt. Lawrence W. Martin said.

After questioning both, the detectives found 29-year-old Steven Dahmer carring the heroin bags, stamped “Captain America,” along with five zip-locking bags of crack and a pipe, he said.

Dahmer was charged with possession of the drugs and paraphernalia and taken to the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The passenger was released without charges.

This past Nov. 29, Bergen County prosecutor's detectives arrested Dahmer during an undercover heroin sting in Dumont. A judge released him hours later.

That was two months after Dahmer violated probation for a drug bust last May, records show.

