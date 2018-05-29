Second 'Non-Specific' Threat In 10 Days Found At Palisades Park School

Authorities on Thursday were investigating the second “non-specific threat” found at a Palisades Park school the past 10 days.

The typewritten threat was found Thursday at a printer in one of the classrooms at the Lindbergh Elementary School, Schools Supt. Joseph Cirillo said.

"Be advised that Lindbergh will be opened [Friday] with additional police presence throughout the day," Cirillo said in a letter to parents.

K-9 units from the Bergen County Sheriff's Office will sweep inside and outside the school before any students or staff are able to enter, he added.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and borough police had developed a couple of possible suspects and were investigating, law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

An increased police presence at Palisades Park Junior/Senior High School was among the measures taken a week and a half ago after a "non-specific" threat was found scrawled on a desk ( SEE: Threat Scrawled On Palisades Park Jr/Sr High School Desk Prompts Response ).

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.