Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Breaking News: Classic Corvette Catches Fire In Paramus On Way To Car Show
Sedan Slams Into Mini-Van, Utility Pole In Hillsdale

Jerry DeMarco
The sedan was headed north on Kinderkamack Road.
The sedan was headed north on Kinderkamack Road. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

An elderly driver was hospitalized with injuries that police said weren't life-threatening after his car hit a minivan and then slammed into a utility pole in Hillsdale late Saturday.

The driver of the Mercury sedan apparently blew a red light on northbound Kinderkamack Road at Hillsdale Avenue, leading to the incident just before midnight, Detective Bill Diedtrich said.

ALSO SEE: A driver fell asleep at the wheel coming off the Garden State Parkway in Washington Township and slammed his work van into a utility pole before dawn Sunday, authorities said.

