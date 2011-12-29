Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

SEE ANYTHING? Hit-Run Driver Seriously Injures Clifton Woman, 26

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Erika Aguilar
Erika Aguilar Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

CLIFTON, N.J. -- Authorities sought the public’s help finding a hit-and-run driver who struck a 26-year-old Clifton woman as she crossed the street.

Erika Aguilar was crossing Main Avenue near South Parkway when she was struck just after 9 p.m. Wednesday by a vehicle that kept going, authorities said.

Aguilar was taken with serious injuries to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where she remained in stable condition, said Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Mark Centurione.

Anyone who saw something or has information that could help find the driver is asked to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org . Or contact Clifton detectives: (973) 470-5908 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.