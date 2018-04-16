SEEN HIM? Bergenfield PD Seeks Help Finding Missing Group Home Resident

BERGENFIELD, N.J. – Bergenfield police turned to the public for help Thursday in searching for a paranoid schizophrenic who left his group home on Monday without his medication and hasn't been seen since.

Thomas Araneo, 40, was described as 5’8 and nearly 200 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen at Vantage Health System on West Palisade Avenue in Englewood wearing black denim pants, an orange hooded sweatshirt (possibly bearing the Denver Broncos emblem), and a black Under Armour hat, Capt. Mustafa Rabboh said.

“The investigation thus far has revealed that Mr. Araneo may have voluntarily walked away and was attempting to obtain transportation to an unknown location,” Rabboh said.

Araneo is originally from East Hanover in Morris County and has been known to ride NJ Transit, the captain added.

If you see Araneo or know where to find him, please contact Bergenfield police: (201) 387-4000 .

