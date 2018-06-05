Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
SEEN HIM? Man With Englewood, Teaneck Ties Missing Since March

SEEN HIM? Man With Englewood, Teaneck Ties Missing Since March

Jerry DeMarco
If you see or have seen Earl Alleyne, please contact Englewood police at (201) 568-2700 or their Detective Bureau directly at (201) 568-4875. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Englewood PD

Authorities turned to the public for help Friday finding a man with Englewood and Teaneck ties who went missing more than two months ago.

Earl Alleyne, 30, of the Castle Hills section of the Bronx, was last seen by his family leaving their home on March 20, Englewood Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said.

Alleyne “is a mental health client who needs medication on a regular basis and his family is extremely concerned and worried about his well-being,” Torell said.

He was reported seen in the area of Englewood’s King Gardens apartment complex in the Fourth Ward in April, although Torell said police so far have been unable to confirm that.

He described Alleyne as 5-foot-10 and 311 pounds with a scar on his left leg. He was last seen wearing a blue checkered coat, blue sweatpants and gray sneakers.

Detectives checked area hospitals, were monitoring social media and entered his information into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) in the hopes that a police officer somewhere will run across him.

“Additionally, we’re in the process of collecting DNA from family members as per our investigative guidelines when dealing with what we classify as ‘long term’ missing persons,” Torell said.

“We’d love to reunite Earl with his family and make sure he gets the care he needs to keep him healthy and safe,” the captain said.

If you see or have seen Alleyne, please contact Englewood police at (201) 568-2700 or their Detective Bureau directly at (201) 568-4875 .

Photo Credit: COURTESY: Englewood PD

