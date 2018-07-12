SEEN HIM? Police Search For Missing At-Risk Rutherford Man, 60

Rutherford police sought the public’s help Sunday finding a 60-year-old borough man who went missing the night before.

John Willey is at risk and in need of medication, Sgt. Kevin Scannell said.

He was on foot and didn’t have a cellphone with him, the sergeant said.

Willey is 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, has blue eyes and is balding with gray hair. He was wearing round metal glasses, a baseball cap, white t-shirt and gray pants when he walked away from his West Passaic Avenue home around 5 p.m. Saturday.

If you see Willey or know where to find him, please call Rutherford police immediately: (201) 939-6000 .

