Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Elmwood Park Pizza Deliveryman Shot, Killed, Car Crashes Outside Passaic ShopRite
DV Pilot police & fire

SEEN HIM? Police Search For Missing At-Risk Rutherford Man, 60

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
If you see John Willey or know where to find him, please call Rutherford police immediately: (201) 939-6000.
If you see John Willey or know where to find him, please call Rutherford police immediately: (201) 939-6000. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Rutherford PD

Rutherford police sought the public’s help Sunday finding a 60-year-old borough man who went missing the night before.

John Willey is at risk and in need of medication, Sgt. Kevin Scannell said.

He was on foot and didn’t have a cellphone with him, the sergeant said.

Willey is 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, has blue eyes and is balding with gray hair. He was wearing round metal glasses, a baseball cap, white t-shirt and gray pants when he walked away from his West Passaic Avenue home around 5 p.m. Saturday.

If you see Willey or know where to find him, please call Rutherford police immediately: (201) 939-6000 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.