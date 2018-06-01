SEEN HIM? Search Continues For Waldwick Military Vet With PTSD

The search for a Waldwick military veteran who wandered off from home Saturday morning entered its third day Monday with a false alarm or two but little else.

Thomas Podschelne -- whose 60th birthday is this July 23 -- had briefly gone missing before but not for more than a half-day.

"He could be anywhere at this point," said his daughter, Chelsea Podschelne.

Authorities and citizens have been notified throughout Bergen and Passaic counties and even in Rockland. Police had no pings from his phone, nor any reports that he'd used a credit or debit card anywhere.

Podschelne, who suffers from severe PTSD, didn't show up for his part-time night shift Saturday at the Stop & Shop on Broad Street in Clifton. Police were notified, she said.

"Military is all he knows," she said, "so he would be in wooded areas or walking parks -- like Dunkerhook to Ridgewood Duck Pond."

Her father also knows the head of the Lyndhurst VFW and might have headed in that direction, his daughter said.

Podschelne, who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom a decade ago, was last seen walking in all-black clothing with tan military boots and the same hat as in the photo above.

If you see him, please dial 911 immediately.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.