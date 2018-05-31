SEEN HIM? Waldwick Military Vet With PTSD Goes Missing

Loved ones hoped someone finds a Waldwick military veteran who wandered off from home Saturday morning.

Thomas Podschelne -- whose 60th birthday is this July 23 -- had briefly gone missing before but not for more than a half-day.

"He could be anywhere from Hackensack to Mahwah," said his daughter, Chelsea Podschelne.

Her dad, who suffers from severe PTSD, didn't show up for his part-time night shift Saturday at the Stop & Shop on Broad Street in Clifton. Police were notified, she said.

"Military is all he knows," she said, "so he would be in wooded areas or walking parks -- like Dunkerhook to Ridgewood Duck Pond."

Podschelne was last seen walking in all black clothing with tan military boots and the same hat as in the photo above.

If you see him, please dial 911 immediately.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.