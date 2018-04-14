Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Decapitated Goat Found In Container Off Route 80 In Elmwood Park
DV Pilot police & fire

SEEN IT? Hit-Run Route 17 Pickup Loses Two Wheels, Causes Extensive Damage

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who sees the truck or the driver -- or has information that can help authorities find either -- is asked to contact either Upper Saddle River PD: (201) 327-2700 or Ramsey PD: (201) 327-2400.
Anyone who sees the truck or the driver -- or has information that can help authorities find either -- is asked to contact either Upper Saddle River PD: (201) 327-2700 or Ramsey PD: (201) 327-2400. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Salvatore Marsilla

Police on both sides of the state border were looking for the owner of a white pickup truck that lost two rear wheels on northbound Route 17 in Upper Saddle River near Rockland County -- one of which smashed into a store window and the other which caused two minor vehicle crashes.

Surveillance video shows one of the tires flying through the air into a front window at the AutoSport store just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Moments later, USR and Ramsey police responded to a pair of crashes caused by the other wheel.

No one was seriously injured, Upper Saddle River Detective Lt. Edward Kane said.

Owner Salvatore Marsilla also has surveillance video of a man, likely the pickup driver, retrieving the wheel from outside his auto body and detailing shop.

Anyone who sees the truck or the driver -- or has information that can help authorities find either -- is asked to contact either Upper Saddle River PD: (201) 327-2700 or Ramsey PD: (201) 327-2400 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.