SEEN THEM? Mahwah PD Seeks Help Finding Car Burglars

Mahwah police turned to the public Thursday for help finding two car burglars.

The thefts occurred in and around the Cragmere area around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Police Chief James N. Batelli said.

“The proceeds from one of the thefts included a credit card which was used to purchase a number of items at a Walmart In Kearny” a couple of hours later, the chief said.

If you see or know either or both of the two men in the photos, Batelli asked that you contact Mahwah police at (201) 529-1000, ext. 218 , or tips@mahwahpd.org . All information will remain confidential, he said.

“Residents are reminded to secure their vehicles at night and remove all valuable items,” the chief said, urging residents to call police immediately if they “hear any suspicious noises, observe suspicious vehicles or have motion sensor lights that are activated.”

