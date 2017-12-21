Contact Us
Services Set For Veteran New Milford Firefighter Frank Matagrano, 75

Jerry DeMarco
Requiescat in pace....
Requiescat in pace.... Photo Credit: COURTESY: New Milford Fire Dept.
NMFD
NMFD Photo Credit: COURTESY: Box Alarm Production's Fire Ground Photography

NEW MILFORD, N.J. -- A veteran New Milford firefighter resuscitated by his colleagues after he went into cardiac arrest on a call earlier this month passed away Friday.

Wake services for Frank Matagrano, 75, are scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at the Ascension Church on Azalea Drive in New Milford, followed by a funeral procession ending at Company 1, Fire Chief Ross Rhein said.

"I would like to thank Fire Company 1, New Milford Ambulance Corp. and Dumont Fire Chief Daniel Molinaro for their valiant efforts on that night," Rhein said Saturday. "Their efforts gave Frank's family an opportunity to say their goodbyes."

Firefighters were responding to the NVE Bank on River Road on a report of a water leak just before 10:30 p.m. Dec. 13  when the veteran volunteer "had a cardiac emergency and became unresponsive," Police Chief Frank Ramaci said.

The truck was stopped at River Road and Center Street, where, the chief said, firefighters used a defibrillator and CPR to revive their stricken colleague -- who, although retired from active firefighting, provided support, guidance and other assistance.

Matagrano was taken to the Intensive Care Unit at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Boulevard Funeral Home was handling the arrangements.

