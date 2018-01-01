Sessions Names Christie Ally Interim U.S. Attorney For New Jersey

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday announced the appointment of Craig Carpenito, an ally of outgoing Gov. Chris Christie, as Interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey.

Carpenito, 44, whose appointment takes effect this Friday, replaces Acting U.S. Attorney William Fitzpatrick, who resumes his role as an assistant U.S. attorney.

He's currently a partner at Alston & Bird LLP, where he is a co-chair of the firm’s Litigation and Trial Practice Group and its Government and Internal Investigations Team.

Carpenito, of Middlesex County's Monroe Township, "has successfully prosecuted white collar criminals and fraudsters," Sessions said, "and as Interim United States Attorney for New Jersey, he will continue to put criminals out of business — and behind bars.”

Carpenito worked with Christie from 2005-'08 when the governor himself was U.S. Attorney for New Jersey.

He also defended Christie against a misconduct complaint stemming from the Bridgegate scandal.

New Jersey's five Republican U.S. Representatives-- Chris Smith, Frank LoBiondo, Tom MacArthur, Leonard Lance and Rodney Frelinghuysen -- signed a letter to Trump supporting Carpenito for the U.S. attorney position in May.A month later, more than two dozen assistant U.S. attorneys sent a letter to Trump supporting Carpenito, according to the New Jersey Law Journal .

Between August 2000 and September 2005, he was senior counsel in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Enforcement New York Regional Office.

Having received his B.A. from Rider University in Lawrenceville and his J.D. from Seton Hall University School of Law in Newark, Carpenito hasbeen ranked a leading lawyer in white collar defense and investigations by Chambers USA, which described him as a “phenomenal lawyer” who is “extremely dedicated to his clients.”

