Smash-And-Grab Burglar Stumbles Out Of Saddle Brook Krauszers

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. -- Whoever smashed the front of a Krauszers in Saddle Brook and made off with cash and cigarettes before dawn Saturday stumbled their way out, authorities said.

A passing motorist called police at 2 a.m. to report someone stumbling out the front door of the Midland Avenue convenience store, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

Township officers, along with Garfield police, arrived moments later to find the front glass door broken by a large rock, Kugler said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification processed evidence, he said.

"As with most of these smash and grab break-Ins, the criminal is only present for a minute or so," the chief said. "They know what they want and the opportunity to catch them in the act or leaving the area is very limited."

He asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help detectives call Saddle Brook PD: (201) 843-7000 .

