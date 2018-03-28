Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Mahwah Woman, 87, Severely Burned When Robe Catches Fire
DV Pilot police & fire

Smash-And-Grab Burglar Stumbles Out Of Saddle Brook Krauszers

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Chief Kugler asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help detectives call Saddle Brook PD: (201) 843-7000.
Chief Kugler asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help detectives call Saddle Brook PD: (201) 843-7000. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. -- Whoever smashed the front of a Krauszers in Saddle Brook and made off with cash and cigarettes before dawn Saturday stumbled their way out, authorities said.

A passing motorist called police at 2 a.m. to report someone stumbling out the front door of the Midland Avenue convenience store, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

Township officers, along with Garfield police, arrived moments later to find the front glass door broken by a large rock, Kugler said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification processed evidence, he said.

"As with most of these smash and grab break-Ins, the criminal is only present for a minute or so," the chief said. "They know what they want and the opportunity to catch them in the act or leaving the area is very limited."

He asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help detectives call Saddle Brook PD: (201) 843-7000 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.