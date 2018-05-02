Snapping Turtle That Slowed NJ Turnpike Traffic Rescued By State Troopers

Traffic was crawling on the New Jersey Turnpike Friday -- as was the little guy causing the backup.

New Jersey State Troopers rescued a snapping turtle from the highway near Interchange 15W.

"You just never know what’s causing a traffic delay—a broken down car, an accident, debris in the road, or maybe, just maybe, a tortoise," police said in a news release.

"A couple of Troops made sure this guy was safely removed from the roadway before allowing traffic back into the lane."

