HAWTHORNE, N.J. -- The driver was OK -- as was a Hawthorne house, after a sedan slid into it during Wednesday morning's snowfall.

The four-door Nissan sedan was towed after crashing into the Central Avenue multi-family home.

Hawthorne police responded, along with the municipal building inspector.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

