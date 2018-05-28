Someone Left A Stove On: Gas Leak Forces Lodi School Evacuation

Someone apparently left a stove on, releasing enough gas to force the evacuation of Wilson Elementary School in Lodi Thursday afternoon.
Students and staff were fine, Police Chief Donald Scorzetti said.
******
ALSO SEE: Two robbers duct-taped a Lodi apartment tenant's mouth and neck, then assaulted him with knives and electrical cords before fleeing with his cellphone, wallet and cash, authorities said.
http://garfield.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/lodi-pd-robbers-duct-tape-torture-tenant-take-phone-wallet-cash/737955/
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.