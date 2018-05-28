Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Co-Workers Brawl At Ridgewood Field: One Stabbed With Knife Tied To Stick
DV Pilot police & fire

Someone Left A Stove On: Gas Leak Forces Lodi School Evacuation

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Wilson Elementary School, Lodi
Wilson Elementary School, Lodi Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Someone apparently left a stove on, releasing enough gas to force the evacuation of Wilson Elementary School in Lodi Thursday afternoon.

Students and staff were fine, Police Chief Donald Scorzetti said.

******

ALSO SEE: Two robbers duct-taped a Lodi apartment tenant's mouth and neck, then assaulted him with knives and electrical cords before fleeing with his cellphone, wallet and cash, authorities said.

http://garfield.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/lodi-pd-robbers-duct-tape-torture-tenant-take-phone-wallet-cash/737955/

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.