SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Firefighters quickly doused a brush fire that broke out Saturday among gravesites at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Hackensack.Area departments converged on the cemetery in response to the 1:50 p.m. call.

The fire was brought under control in 15 minutes.

An ambulance crew stood by in case of injury. None were reported.

