South Hackensack PD: Bergenfield Couple Stole Semi-Automatic Handgun

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Erick Marrero Jr., Christina Dougherty
Erick Marrero Jr., Christina Dougherty Photo Credit: COURTESY: South Hackensack PD

SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. -- A Bergenfield couple stole a South Hackensack man's gun, said police who arrested them after finding it in their home.

Erick Marrero Jr., 26, and Christina Dougherty, 31, were charged with various counts after South Hackensack Police Detective James Donatello identified them as suspects, Capt. Robert Kaiser said Wednesday.

A search of the couple's home turned up the stolen 9mm semi-automatic handgun in a basement bedroom, Kaiser said.

Dougherty was charged with burglary, theft and weapons offenses.

Marrero was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of hollow-nose bullets and receiving stolen property.

