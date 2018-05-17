Substation Fire Cuts Power To Thousands In Elmwood Park, Fair Lawn

Nearly 6,000 customers in Fair Lawn and Elmwood Park were without power on Sunday after a fire at a sub-station.

The electrical fire broke out in the electrical substation on Banta Place near Morlot Avenue in Fair Lawn around 11:15 a.m., knocking out power to various areas of both towns -- including the lights on Broadway in Fair Lawn.

Firefighters had to rescue a Fair Lawn man who got stuck in his Ggrunauer Place garage after the power went out and he was unable to pull open the door.

Several hundred customers had power back within two hours. Only 400 were left as of 1:45 p.m.

INFO: PSE&G 1-800-436-7734. Call 911 only if you have life-sustaining equipment that needs electricity

