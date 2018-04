UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J. – A 38-year-old Upper Saddle River resident shot and killed himself early Tuesday evening, police confirmed.

Police and other emergency workers responded to the home on West Saddle River Road after the victim was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head just after 5 p.m., Detective Lt. Edward Kane told Daily Voice.

