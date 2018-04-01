Suspect Charged In Paterson Nightclub Crossfire Killing Of Garfield Man

PATERSON, N.J. – Authorities arrested a Paterson resident who they said killed an innocent Garfield man with crossfire during a gunfight outside a city nightclub this past weekend.

Ferreie Johnson, 22, was charged with murder and weapons possession.

Other suspects were still at large, authorities said.

Parker Sams, also 22, was found in the parking lot adjacent to the D’Classico nightclub on Ellison Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

The UPS worker reportedly was shot while searching for his girlfriend after the fight broke out and later died of a gunshot wound at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

Johnson, the accused shooter, “became involved in an altercation inside the nightclub, and a short time later exchanged gunfire with another group of individuals standing on the opposite end of the parking lot,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release Wednesday.

Sams “was not involved in the altercation and was killed in the crossfire as the club patrons were trying to return to their vehicles,” the said.

Johnson was due in Central Judicial Processing Court Wednesday afternoon.

******

DONATE: A GoFundMe campaign was launched for loved ones of Parker Sams, who had a 7-month-old daughter with his girlfriend.

******

ALSO SEE: Paterson police said they seized more than a half-pound of pot, a loaded handgun, a high-capacity magazine and hollow-point bullets -- as well as $1,083 in drug proceeds and a stolen motorcycle -- while busting an accused dealer.

http://southpassaic.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/paterson-pd-dealer-had-12-pound-of-pot-loaded-gun-stolen-motorcycle-more/735247/

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.