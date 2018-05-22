Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Suspicious Package Outside Ridgefield Teamsters: Look Out! It's A...

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
A woman coming out of the building spotted the package, which was unidentifiable because its shipping label was inside the box’s slot.
A woman coming out of the building spotted the package, which was unidentifiable because its shipping label was inside the box’s slot. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Ridgefield police were considering cordoning off the area and summoning the bomb squad for a suspicious package sticking out of a mailing box outside a Teamsters building when a UPS worker pulled up and snatched it.

“Everyone’s diving for cover as this guy grabs the package stuffed into the box,” one responder told Daily Voice.

“He said, ‘I know what this is. It’s a prom dress’.”

It was.

Someone who’d used a rent-a-prom-dress service apparently couldn’t shove the package all the way into the box outside the Teamsters Local 617 building on Bergen Boulevard.

A woman coming out of the building spotted the package, which was unidentifiable because its shipping label was inside the box’s slot.

Police who responded were about to take the necessary precautions when the UPS driver pulled up.

“These kinds of things happen sometimes,” one said. “I’m glad we can laugh about it.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.