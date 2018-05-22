Suspicious Package Outside Ridgefield Teamsters: Look Out! It's A...

Ridgefield police were considering cordoning off the area and summoning the bomb squad for a suspicious package sticking out of a mailing box outside a Teamsters building when a UPS worker pulled up and snatched it.

“Everyone’s diving for cover as this guy grabs the package stuffed into the box,” one responder told Daily Voice.

“He said, ‘I know what this is. It’s a prom dress’.”

It was.

Someone who’d used a rent-a-prom-dress service apparently couldn’t shove the package all the way into the box outside the Teamsters Local 617 building on Bergen Boulevard.

A woman coming out of the building spotted the package, which was unidentifiable because its shipping label was inside the box’s slot.

Police who responded were about to take the necessary precautions when the UPS driver pulled up.

“These kinds of things happen sometimes,” one said. “I’m glad we can laugh about it.”

