SUV Crashes Into Clifton Commons Barnes & Noble

CLIFTON, N.J. -- The driver and a 20-year-old employee were treated for minor injuries after an SUV slammed through the front of the Barnes & Noble bookstore at Clifton Commons early Thursday afternoon.

"A legit miracle that there don’t seem to be any serious injuries," author Jason Pinter tweeted. "Car literally drove into the cash registers."

The front of the building sustained extensive damage but no one appeared seriously hurt, said Sonny Dave, who shot photos of the aftermath for Daily Voice.

The 64-year-old driver from Old Bridge told police he wasn't exactly sure what happened.

"It was clearly an accident," Clifton Police Sgt. Robert Anderson said.

Both the driver and the employee were hospitalized with injuries that responders didn't consider life-threatening. The 2012 RAV4 was removed by a flatbed tow truck.

