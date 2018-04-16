Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Wyckoff Standoff Ends Peacefully, Bergen SWAT Team 4-For-4 In April
DV Pilot police & fire

SUV Crashes Into Clifton Commons Barnes & Noble

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
No serious injuries were reported.
No serious injuries were reported. Photo Credit: Sonny Dave

CLIFTON, N.J. -- The driver and a 20-year-old employee were treated for minor injuries after an SUV slammed through the front of the Barnes & Noble bookstore at Clifton Commons early Thursday afternoon.

"A legit miracle that there don’t seem to be any serious injuries," author Jason Pinter tweeted. "Car literally drove into the cash registers."

The front of the building sustained extensive damage but no one appeared seriously hurt, said Sonny Dave, who shot photos of the aftermath for Daily Voice.

The 64-year-old driver from Old Bridge told police he wasn't exactly sure what happened.

"It was clearly an accident," Clifton Police Sgt. Robert Anderson said.

Both the driver and the employee were hospitalized with injuries that responders didn't consider life-threatening. The 2012 RAV4 was removed by a flatbed tow truck.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.