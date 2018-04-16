SUV Crashes Through Front Of Clifton Commons Barnes & Noble

Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Jerry DeMarco
No serious injuries were reported. Photo Credit: Sonny Dave

CLIFTON, N.J. -- Two people were treated for minor injuries after an SUV slammed through the front of the Barnes & Noble bookstore at Clifton Commons early Thursday afternoon.

"A legit miracle that there don’t seem to be any serious injuries," author Jason Pinter tweeted. "Car literally drove into the cash registers."

The front of the building sustained extensive damage but no one appeared seriously hurt, said Sonny Dave, who shot photos of the aftermath for Daily Voice.

"He was around 50 to 60 and apparently diabetic or something like that," Dave said.

Police, firefighters and EMS workers "showed up immediately," he said. "They were talking to him. They weren't taking him away or anything like that."

