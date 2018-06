An elderly driver was hospitalized after his SUV slammed into the stoop of a Hackensack apartment building Wednesday afternoon following a possible heart attack, authorities said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after his Honda CRV flattened a fence and crashed into the front steps of 6-8 Prospect Ave. around 1:20 p.m.

No other injuries were reported.

