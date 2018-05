A driver whose SUV collided with a Mini Cooper and then crashed into a house in Teaneck was hospitalized with undetermined injuries Thursday afternoon.

The other driver was fine after his car collided with the Chevy SUV at the corner of Forest and Overlook avenues around 3:30 p.m.

Both vehicles had to be towed.

The house sustained minimal damage.

