ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries Thursday morning after SUVs crashed in front of the Englewood IHOP.

Police, firefighters and EMS responded to the North Dean Street crash just before 10:30 a.m.

The driver of the second SUV in the photo required medical attention after the vehicle struck the first one as it turned to enter the restaurant parking lot.

