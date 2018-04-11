Contact Us
Breaking News: (UPDATE) SWAT Breaks Open Door, Seizes Barricaded Elmwood Park Man
SWAT Breaks Open Door, Seizes Barricaded Elmwood Park Man

Jerry DeMarco
A negotiator, SWAT team, police and EMS were at the scene. Photo Credit: Karin Beutel Carrasco
Falmouth Avenue Photo Credit: Googlemaps

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. -- Members of a Bergen County Regional SWAT team battered open the door and seized an Elmwood Park man who'd threatened to kill himself.

The suicidal man was taken to New Bridge Medical Center with cuts on his abdomen and wrists after surrendering without a struggle around 3:50 p.m., a little over 2½ hours after the standoff began, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

He will undergo a psychiatric evaluation, the chief said.

"We're two-for-two," Foligno said, referring to a similar incident earlier this month.

******

SEE: A barricaded man who was talked out of his girlfriend's Elmwood Park apartment by a SWAT team negotiator after he stabbed and slashed himself Friday morning is a gang member known as "Young Yb," authorities said.

http://saddlebrook.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/gang-member-locked-in-gfs-elmwood-park-apartment-surrenders-to-swat-team/735396/

******

"We'd prefer not to have these incidents," the chief said, "but we like when force isn't necessary and everyone comes out safe."

Foligno's officers cordoned off the stretch of Falmouth Avenue home after the barricaded subject "threatened to shoot himself with a .45-caliber handgun," the chief said.

A negotiator was brought in, along with off-duty Detective Anthony DiPasquale, who knows the man through police-related business dealings, he said.

No gun was found after the SWAT team breached the door and found the man sitting on his living-room couch, Foligno said.

The chief thanked and praised the SWAT team, the negotiator and his officers for their professionalism.

"It's good when everyone goes home safe," he said.

