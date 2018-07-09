SWAT Team, Negotiators, Police Converge On Dumont Home

UPDATE: A Bergen County Regional SWAT team and negotiators remained at a Dumont home Thursday afternoon into the early evening as police cordoned off area street.

Responders at the scene confirmed to Daily Voice that it was a genuine call -- contrary to a report in other media that it was a hoax.

They didn't say why the 30-year-old man was barricaded in the Revere Drive home.

Several nearby blocks were cordoned off.

