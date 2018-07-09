Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

SWAT Team, Negotiators, Police Converge On Dumont Home

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the scene. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo
Revere Drive, Dumont. Photo Credit: Googlemaps
Police cordoned off the area. Photo Credit: Donn Stofan Jr. for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: A Bergen County Regional SWAT team and negotiators remained at a Dumont home Thursday afternoon into the early evening as police cordoned off area street.

Responders at the scene confirmed to Daily Voice that it was a genuine call -- contrary to a report in other media that it was a hoax.

They didn't say why the 30-year-old man was barricaded in the Revere Drive home.

Several nearby blocks were cordoned off.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.