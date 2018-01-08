Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Teaneck Appoints Acting Fire Chief

Jerry DeMarco
Jordan Zaretsky is the department's new acting chief.
Photo Credit: COURTESY: Doug Hansen

TEANECK, N.J. -- With their designee as fire chief declining the job, Teaneck officials appointed Deputy Chief Jordan Zaretsky to the position of acting chief.

Browning declined hours before Tuesday's Council meeting, at which he was to be appointed.

Instead, four public servants were promoted: New Deputy Chief Joseph Berchtold, new Battalion Chief Sean Mackey, new Capt. Edward Gallone and new Lt. Sergio Caamano.

Zaretsky, who has a master's degree in Business Administration and Management from Montclair State University, is a 23-year veteran of the department who was appointed to the deputy chief's post last July.

He replaces Anthony Verley, who'd been chief the past seven years.

Township Manager William Broughton and Deputy Township Manager Dean B. Kazinci "have the utmost faith and confidence in acting chief Zaretsky's ability to lead and carry out the mission of the fire department," Kazinci said.

