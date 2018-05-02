Teaneck Elevator Tech, 43, Had Sex With Underage Teen, Authorities Charge

TEANECK, N.J. – Authorities charged a 43-year-old elevator technician from Teaneck with having sex with an underage teen.

Authorities investigated after local police were told that Arturo Diaz “engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a juvenile in Teaneck,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

The youngster was between 13 and 16 years old, records show.

Calo’s Special Victims Unit and Teaneck police arrested Diaz, who was charged with aggravated sexual assault – also known as statutory rape – as well as sexual assault and child endangerment.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail following a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

