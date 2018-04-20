Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: USR Mayor Blasts NJ Lawmaker For Probing Pumping Of Muddy Water Into Stream
DV Pilot police & fire

Teaneck House Fire Doused

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

TEANECK, N.J. -- Investigators were trying to determine the cause of a Monday morning house fire in Teaneck.

The 10:30 a.m. blaze at 87 Teaneck Rd. was under control within a half-hour, responders said.

There were no injuries, they said.

A Hackensack FAST team responded but was released soon after.

Bogota and Ridgefield Park provided mutual aid coverage.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

ALSO SEE: A drunken Teaneck motorist who crashed his car into a tree in Glen Rock demanded a shot of whiskey before he would agree to a breath test, authorities said.

http://teaneck.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/pd-dwi-teaneck-motorist-in-tree-crash-demands-whiskey-before-breath-test/736058/

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.