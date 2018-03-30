Teaneck PD: Drunken Burglar, Two Teens Busted After Foot Chase

TEANECK, N.J. – A drunken Teaneck burglar was scared off by a resident after trying to break into a house, then bought alcohol for three teens who were chased by police, authorities said Monday.

Pedro Sarkis-Farahlapor, 21, tried resisting arrest but was quickly subdued Sunday night, Police Chief Glenn O’Reilly said.

Police caught two of the other teens, the chief said, adding that they also identified the third.

It began when an intoxicated Sarkis-Farahlapor tried breaking into a River Road home and was scared off by the resident, who dialed 911, O’Reilly said.

A short time later, Sarkis-Farahlapor bought alcohol for three underage teens from the Teaneck Quick Shop on Cedar Lane, he said.

The trio joined him as Sarkis-Farahlapor tried to break into another River Road home – but police showed up and the group scattered, the chief said.

Officers grabbed Sarkis-Farahlapor and chased down two of the teens – one on Cedar Lane and the other on FDU property, he said. The third was being sought.

Sarkis-Farahlapor was two counts of burglary and one each of obstruction, making alcohol available to minors and criminal mischief. He remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

