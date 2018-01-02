Teaneck PD: Holiday-Detail Officer Finds THC, Pot, Oxy In Speeding Stop

TEANECK, N.J. – Teaneck police who stopped a car doing nearly 75 miles an hour on eastbound Route 4 found 13 THC vape cartridges, five ounces of pot, 30 Oxycodone pills and several THC gummies, authorities said.

Ex-con Ohmarie Z. Chambers, 38, of Haledon and Anthony C. Adams, 32, of Englewood were arrested just after 2 a.m. Saturday by Officer James Lynch, who was assigned to the 2017 year-end “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday crackdown, Police Chief Glenn M. O’Reilly said.

The drugs were seized, along with $6,000 in suspected proceeds that the chief said was found on Chambers -- who, records show, has an extensive history of arrests for drugs, weapons and assaults dating back more than 15 years.

Lynch stopped the Nissan Altima by the intersection of Farragut Drive and Alfred Avenue after clocking it on radar exceeding Route 4’s posted 50 mph speed limit near Queen Anne Road, O’Reilly said.

The officer smelled marijuana as he approached the car and ordered both occupants out, he said.

A Bergen County Sheriff’s K-9 was summoned to search the car for drugs, the chief said.

Police charged both men with various drug counts.

Adams was turned over to Hackensack police, who’d issued a warrant for his arrest.

Chambers was taken to the Bergen County Jail before a judge released him hours later pending a Jan. 17 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

