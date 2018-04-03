Teens Caught Fishing Checks From Maywood Postal Boxes Tied To Bergen Spree?

MAYWOOD, N.J. – Authorities were trying to determine whether two Paterson teens caught “fishing” mail from postal boxes in Maywood are connected to dozens of similar incidents in Bergen County.

Officer Greg Mulawka spotted the pair on bicycles near the Maywood Post Office on West Pleasant Avenue, Police Chief David Pegg said. They were carrying several stolen checks and several other pieces of mail, the chief said.

Hanging from a nearby mailbox was a string with an adhesive on the end, he said.

Brando Mancebopujols, 19, was charged with a variety of counts – including identity theft, conspiracy, employing a juvenile in a crime, Pegg said.

******

SEE: Bergen Mail Thefts Continue -- Englewood, New Milford

******

Mancebopujols was sent to the Bergen County Jail before being released hours later by a judge, under New Jersey’s bail reform law, following a detention hearing.

The underage teen was sent to the Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro after police issued juvenile delinquency complaints charging him with similar offenses, the chief said.

U.S. Postal Service inspectors were notified and participated in the investigation, he said.

Three months ago, a Maywood police officer snagged three accused mailbox fishers from Paterson who Pegg said were carrying stolen checks and unopened mail before dawn outside the local post office.

SEE: Maywood PD: Officer Reels In Trio Of 'Mailbox Fishers' With Stolen Checks

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.