Third-Time Charm: Paterson Detectives Nab Armed Fugitive

PATERSON, N.J. -- A fugitive ex-con who gave authorities the slip twice was caught by Paterson detectives while carrying a handgun, city police said.

Three other men grabbed during a Wednesday night raid at the New York Gyro House restaurant in the 200 block of Broadway had nearly 1,000 bags of heroin among them, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

The spot "is known to be a high drug trafficking area," where several investigations and arrests have occurred, Speziale said.

Narcotics detectives who hit the store at 6:45 p.m. seized Aaron Williams, 25, of Paterson, who the director said had run from police while carrying a gun twice before.

He was carrying a black 9MM Ruger, Speziale said.

They also arrested Eric Credle, 29, who was carrying 472 bags of heroin; George Medina, who had 459 bags; and Terrell Atkins, 29, who'd just bought 17 bags of the drug from Credle, the director said.

The detectives also seized nearly $300 in suspected drug proceeds, he said.

Atkins was released pending further court action. The other three were taken to the Passaic County Jail pending detention hearings.

