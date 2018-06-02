Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Three Hospitalized In Westwood Attempted Murder-Suicide

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The injuries didn't immediately appear life-threatening, authorities said. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Two victims were brought out on stretchers and a third walked out, a neighbor told Daily Voice. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
At the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

UPDATE: Three people were hospitalized after an attempted murder-suicide Tuesday night in Westwood, authorities said.

None of the injuries immediately appeared life-threatening after the incident at a single-family house on Westwood Boulevard and Hooper Street, authorities told Daily Voice.

One of the victims was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center by Advanced Life Support after being stabbed, they said.

Another was brought out on a stretcher, as well, a neighbor told Daily Voice, adding that "both of them didn't look good."

A third victim walked out of the house, he said.

Westwood, Emerson, Norwood and Hillsdale sent ambulances.

Both the Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification also responded along with borough police.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.