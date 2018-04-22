Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Breaking News: USR Officials: Stop-Work Order Report Is Wrong, Muddy Water Isn't Tainted
Tipped Tractor-Trailer Spills Pallets Onto Route 287 Flyover In Mahwah

Jerry DeMarco
Yes, it was a mess. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
A wrecker was needed to offload the pallets and right the rig. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
The backup stretched for miles. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Responders included Mahwah police and firefighters, New Jersey State Police and the NJ DOT. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

MAHWAH, N.J. -- A tipped tractor-trailer dumped a huge load of wooden pallets onto the Route 287 flyover in Mahwah near the Rockland border early Wednesday.

The interchange was closed while a wrecker removed the rig and members of a New Jersey DOT Emergency Response Team cleaned up the mess.

Also responding were Mahwah police and firefighters and New Jersey State Police troopers.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this article.

