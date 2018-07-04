TONIGHT: Memorial Planned For Teaneck Dad, 4 Daughters Killed In Crash

Contact Us
Jerry DeMarco
Cecilia Levine
Audi Trinidad and his four daughters -- Danna, Kaitlyn, Allison and Melissa -- were killed in a violent car crash Friday. Their mother, Mary Ballocanag, was hospitalized. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Brent Zachary Lewis
Mary Ballocanag took this photo of her four daughters. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

Shock mixed with sadness Saturday as word spread that a Teaneck father and his four daughters were killed and his wife hospitalized after a violent highway crash in Delaware.

A 9 p.m. memorial was scheduled at Votee Park for Audi Marquez Trinidad, 61, and daughters Kaitlyn, 20; Danna, 17; and with 13-year-old twins Melissa and Allison, who were killed when a wrong-way pickup truck slammed into their minivan on Route 1.

Mother Mary Rose Ballocanag, 53, meanwhile, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday morning. She was expected to survive.

"This morning, I received word that the patriarch of the Trinidad family and all his four daughters died from a car accident in Delaware last night," wrote William Edward Beavers V. "I knew one of them, Kaitlyn, for most of my life. Even though we haven't talked a lot, she was still a very sweet person.

"I just prayed that these five good people rest in peace and that what is left of the family be protected from here on out," he wrote on Facebook.

Sara Contreras of Showtime's "Original Latin Divas of Comedy" knew Danna, whom she called "a lovely and brilliant Teaneck HS student and beloved friend of my extended family.

"Make every day a new opportunity to value yourself, your family and your friends," Contreras added on Instagram. "Life is too precious and it can all be taken in a second. We grieve as a community for this beautiful family. It's incredibly sad and incomprehensible."

"The Lord took too many angels from us yesterday," the Filipino American Society of Teaneck posted on its Facebook page. "Audie, Kaitlyn, Dana, Allison and Melissa Trinidad. Rest In Peace."

According to Delaware State Police, a southbound commercial F-350 pickup crossed the Route 1 median “for unknown reasons” Friday afternoon, struck a sedan, the continued south in the northbound lanes before colliding with the Trinidad family's Toyota Sienna.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

