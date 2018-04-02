Totowa Man, 21, Busted With Child Porn At Dad's Home

TOTOWA, N.J. -- A Totowa man was arrested Thursday for downloading child pornography, authorities said.

Austin J. Masser, a 21-year-old former postal worker, was taken into custody by Internet Crime Unit detectives, with help from the county prosecutor's office, while executing a search warrant at his father's Garretson Avenue home, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Masser was "utilizing a file sharing program to download and maintain files of child pornography," Berdnik said.

Detectives "seized several computers from Masser's bedroom that will be forensically examined," the sheriff said.

A Kearny native who attended Jersey City State College, Masser was being held in the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing.

He's charged with charges of possessing child pornography and maintaining child porn videos in a file-sharing program.

