Tractor-Trailer Pileup On Route 17N In Ho-Ho-Kus Backs Traffic For Miles

Jerry DeMarco
Three rigs in all were involved. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Wreckers quickly cleared the highway. Photo Credit: Kim Rowland Rupp
Traffic was backed up to Paramus. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Three tractor-trailers were involved in a pileup that temporarily closed northbound Route 17 in Ho-Ho-Kus Friday morning.

Traffic was backed up to Paramus after the crash near Hollywood Avenue just before 10:30 a.m.

One rig jackknifed across the center and right lanes, and a significant amount of diesel fuel spilled onto the roadway when a saddle tank on one of the other tractors ruptured.

Ho-Ho-Kus police and firefighters responded along with an emergency response crew from the NJ Department of Transportation.

The highway was cleared and reopened after nearly half an hour.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

