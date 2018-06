The driver got out OK after a tractor-trailer tipped over Wednesday afternoon on the Route 287 overpass in Mahwah at the Rockland County border -- but area traffic wasn't faring as well.

New Jersey Department of Transportation officials temporarily closed the overpass, as well as Exit 66 off the northbound highway, following the 2:45 p.m. crash.

New Jersey State Police and Mahwah police also responded.

