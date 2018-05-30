Traffic Jam, Power Outage: SUV Slams Into Route 17 Utility Pole In Ramsey

A driver was hospitalized with a head injury after his SUV slammed into a utility pole early Friday evening on Route 17 in Ramsey.

Downed power lines fell in front of and behind a Federal Express tractor-trailer, further thickening area traffic near Spring Street and knocking out power to some area customers.

Ramsey police, EMS and Rescue Squad squad members responded, along with an Orange & Rockland Electric crew.

A flatbed tow truck removed the wrecked SUV.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

