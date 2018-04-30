Contact Us
Tree Limb Falls On Glen Rock House

Jerry DeMarco
Prospect Street, Glen Rock
Prospect Street, Glen Rock Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- Tree parts were flying everywhere during Thursday night's brief but blustery rainstorm -- among them, a limb that snapped off and landed on the roof of a Glen Rock home.

Several trees, large limbs and branches were reported down in several towns.

A small number of scattered outages were reported.

The unoccupied Prospect Street house sustained minor damage when it was struck.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this article.

