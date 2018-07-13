Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Truck Snaps Utility Pole After Snagging Power Lines In Hackensack

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Chris Allerman

It was a morning that motorists expected easier going, but a  construction delivery truck snagged overhead utility lines in Hackensack early Monday, snapping a pole and closing a main street.

Summit Avenue was closed in both directions between Spring Valley and Catalpa avenues after the mid-morning mishap.

The driver got out safely.

It came on the first day that a stretch of Main Street between Sussex and Essex streets was opened to two-way traffic, beginning at 10 a.m.

