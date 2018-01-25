Two Caught, One Sought After Paramus Police Chase Down Stolen Mercedes

PARAMUS, N.J. -- An ex-con who once swiped an off-duty sheriff's officer's car was one of two men nabbed by Paramus police after an overnight stolen car chase.

Shakir Curry, 30, was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer after he and fellow Newark resident Jaquan Summer, 25, were chased down before dawn Sunday.

Curry and Summer were also charged with eluding, resising arrest, theft and drug possession.

A third suspect got away, authorities said.

Police said the trio stole a Mercedes SUV from a Paramus driveway around 1 a.m. after finding the key fob inside.

Borough police grabbed Curry, who was wanted on warrants out of Newark, and Summer in Maywood after a chase through Rochelle Park.

The third suspect wasn't immediately identified.

Maywood and Rochelle Park police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search for that person.

Five years ago this week, police in Fairfield arrested Curry and an accomplice after they stolen another Mercedes -- this one belonging to an off-duty Essex County sheriff's officer who'd left it in front of a bank to use the ATM machine.

